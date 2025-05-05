The Houston Rockets' season has officially ended, and the trade rumors are already swirling for a franchise on the rise. Despite the bitter Game 7 home loss to the Golden State Warriors, year two under head coach Ime Udoka was a resounding success.

The Rockets won 52 games and finished with the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. The rebuild from the James Harden era is complete, and this franchise is back to its contending ways. However, several significant issues still reared their ugly head during the Warriors series.

The headline reason the Rockets are going home is their lack of perimeter scoring and three-point shooting. Starting point guard Fred VanVleet did all he could from behind the arc, but Houston did not get enough consistency from players like Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and Tari Eason down the stretch.

With a war chest of tradeable assets and draft capital, the front office can pursue several big splashes this offseason. One of the first rumored trades that was picking up steam was a deal for all-time great Kevin Durant.

However, senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer for Yahoo Sports poured some cold water on those rumors, giving a detailed response outlining Houston's viewpoint on this potential blockbuster for the Suns' superstar.

“It was strongly conveyed to The Stein Line going into the playoffs that a Houston trade pursuit of Durant had become even ‘less likely' than previously thought. The Suns naturally want the Rockets to want Durant and, according to league sources, did try to engage them in Durant dialogue before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

“It makes total sense for Phoenix given that Houston has swap-rights control of the Suns' first-round pick this June and again in 2027 and 2029, but the Rockets passed on the concept then and remain resistant to entertaining the idea of surrendering premium assets in a trade for a 36-year-old with one season left on his current contract…

“It makes much more sense, from a timeline perspective, for the Rockets to covet the younger All-Star scorer on the Suns' roster: Devin Booker. But Phoenix has been resolute in its own messaging that the 28-year-old is not available.”

Rockets have luxury of looking for right star who fits timeline, culture

In just two years under Ime Udoka, Houston has built one of the strongest cultures in the NBA. That foundation is one of the reasons the Rockets were able to come back from a 3-1 deficit against Golden State and get a Game 7 at home. It's crucial that the front office does not mess that culture up going forward.

Right now, this franchise has one key star that it needs to build, Amen Thompson. Alperen Sengun might be the best player on the team right now, but Thompson has the upside and playing style that can eventually lead to him being the best player on a championship team.

While a prime Kevin Durant might have been a good fit on this roster a few years ago, a 36-year-old is not worth it unless he comes at a discount. Houston is in no rush to significantly change its roster structure for a major star unless it's the right star. And that player is likely coming sooner rather than later.