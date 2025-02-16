While the Golden State Warriors have moved on from Oracle Arena, the venue is still being used and building more memories.

Oracle Arena was the sight of the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night, and is hosting the HBCU All-Star Classic on Saturday before the 2025 NBA All-Star Game is played at Chase Center in San Francisco, the new home of the Warriors.

Former Warriors power forward Kevin Durant was interviewed during the All-Star practice, and said that he had good memories from playing in the venue, via X.

“It's cool, especially being back here in Oracle, I had some good moments here in Oracle for sure. The Bay Area always shows love, so it's cool to be here.”

When asked what his favorite moment of playing in Oracle Arena was, Durant immediately named winning the 2017 NBA Championship inside of the venue.

“Winning the ‘chip in Game 5, 2017 baby,” he said. “That was the one. Celebrating in that locker room back there, it's a lot of cool memories in here.”

Durant recently reached 30,000 career points, becoming the eighth player in NBA history to do so and following LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain.

Suns forward Kevin Durant played three years with the Warriors, winning two championships

It was one of the most controversial moments in NBA free-agency when Kevin Durant, then of the Oklahoma City Thunder, decided to join the Warriors despite having lost to them in a heartbreaking seven-game series just weeks prior. The Warriors were coming off an NBA-record 73 victories, and many viewed the move by Durant as taking the easy way out to try and win a championship.

Even after Durant departed after his third season with the team, he still holds fond memories of playing in the Bay Area, via NBA.com.

“For sure, this is my home, I got murals up in the concourse, whatcha mean?” Durant said with a smile. “I’ve been saying this since I left here, this is always going to be a part of my DNA, this is in my blood. Finally somebody’s listening to me but it always felt like home. Since I left here it’s always been that.”

Durant is averaging 27.3 points per game along with a 53.2 shooting percentage so far this season with the Suns.