A new saga between the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant is developing, according to Brian Windhorst. And it's not one that Suns fans will like to hear. For starters, the Suns were still receiving aggressive Durant trade calls on Thursday. He made it clear that he didn't want to be traded and that he wanted to remain in Phoenix.

As a result, Windhorst elaborated more on that point during The Hoop Collective Podcast.

“He was not happy he was put into trade talks, and I think it’s unpredictable what will happen for the next few months because it’s the nature of the sport,” Windhorst said. “But I think right now it’s reasonable to forecast Durant will be breaking up with the Suns in the Summer.

“He didn’t break up with them today but it doesn’t look good for the long-term forecast because he was frustrated. I spent a long time today on the phone with people involved in this situation. People from Miami, people from Golden State, people from Phoenix, other people.

“I would just say the biggest thing Kevin Durant was upset about was not knowing he was involved in trade talks.”

This could be Kevin Durant's last season with the Suns

The trade rumors make every player walk on eggshells. Even the best players in the league aren't safe. Once Luka Doncic was traded out of nowhere, front office executives wondered who was truly untouchable. Safe to say that Durant wasn't untouchable. The team said they would listen to all offers for everyone not named Devin Booker.

Either way, the trade deadline didn't go their way. Before the new year, Phoenix made it clear that they wanted to pursue Jimmy Butler. However, he ended up with the Golden State Warriors. Furthermore, the Suns trying to trade for Butler was to make Durant happy.

Now, they've irritated their star player who is on a 1-year contract. He didn't sign an extension at the beginning of the season, and he might be thankful he didn't. After what the Suns pulled, it could entice him to leave at the end of the season. Currently, they are 25-25 and sit in a play-in spot.

If they don't make it to the playoffs, Durant's situation could turn into a dumpster fire. Although the franchise did its due diligence with answering calls, keeping the star in the loop is ideal. That lack of communication could result in Durant leaving and wanting nothing to do with Phoenix.