The Jimmy Butler and Phoenix Suns trade saga continues, but there's a new name involved. ESPN host and former NBA center Kendrick Perkins believes that Suns forward Kevin Durant is at the center of the rumors. While his name hasn't been involved in a trade, Perkins thinks that these rumors are to keep his former teammate in Phoenix.

“It’s about two things okay,” Perkins said. “It’s about money, and from my sources, they are telling me the Suns have a two-year, $121 million extension waiting on Jimmy,” Perkins said. “I ain’t no genius but that’s about $60 (million) a year. Here’s the next thing, it’s about relationships and the relationship is Jimmy Butler and Kevin Durant.

“Now I told you about two weeks ago when we made this bet that, not only does Phoenix, yes the organization wants him, but do you know why? Because Kevin Durant wants Jimmy Butler, and if he does get Jimmy Butler, which I believe he will, they are both going to sign contract extensions, and KD is as well. Now what happens with Devin Booker in the near future I don’t know, but at the end of the day, this is what makes sense.

Kendrick Perkins sees Kevin Durant with Suns if they land Jimmy Butler

Keeping the Big 3 together is a major “if” for the Suns. They want to land Butler but will need to trade Bradley Beal in order for that to happen. However, Beal has a no-trade clause, which makes a trade impossible unless if the Phoenix guard gives permission. Still, landing Butler might not fix some of the fundamental issues that's present with the team.

Going back to Durant, he's in an interesting spot. Before his injury, he was putting up MVP numbers. Fast forward to now, and he's still the same player. However, the franchise is an interesting spot. Durant didn't sign an extension with the Suns, and will have one year left on his contract.

To Perkins's point, they might be saving that extension for Butler. However, there's little money to be had for Durant. Still, Suns owner Mat Ishbia is willing to spend whatever is necessary to bring a championship to Phoenix. If Butler lands with the Suns, it could secure Durant for the foreseeable future.

No matter what, he's expressed his desire to stay in Phoenix and the love he has for the team, the city, and the fans. Time will tell if a Butler move happens, and how Durant will be interwoven.