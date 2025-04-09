In a season unlike any other, it keeps getting crazier. After Malone was fired by the Denver Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns might be the next team to make a move. During a 35-44 season, head coach Mike Budenholzer could be on the hot seat.

There have been rumors of Budenholzer's job security throughout the season. Unfortunately, though, he has experienced that. After coaching the Atlanta Hawks, he was fired after the 2017-18 season.

Then, he took the Milwaukee Bucks head coaching job but was dismissed after the 2022-23 season. That firing was more abrupt, and there was no writing on the wall. There weren't even rumblings about a decision like that taking place.

However, there might be writing on the wall for the current Suns head coach. Given the volatility of head coaching changes in the NBA, something could happen sooner rather than later.

When asked about the subsequent firings, Budenholzer responded succinctly to the question.

“Shocking again, to use your word,” Budenholzer said. “I think this league is tough to win a championship. To have all the success he's had to build the program that he's built.

“The individual success for their players, the organizational success, he's just a great coach. The proof is in everything he's done.”

Suns' Grayson Allen feels the same way about coaching firings

However, Grayson Allen doesn't feel that his coach should not be fired because of their record.

Grayson Allen evaluating Mike Budenholzer: "There's a lot more that goes into it than just wins & losses. You can do a bad job and win a lot of games, you can do a good job and lose a lot of games" On Mike Malone: "It's kinda crazy how fast this league moves on from people now" pic.twitter.com/hhlvpLEVPj — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) April 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

“There's a lot more that goes into it than just wins & losses,” Allen said during Tuesday's shootaround via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports. “You can do a bad job and win a lot of games, you can do a good job and lose a lot of games.”

For Budenholzer, there have been a variety of factors involving the team's lack of success. For starters, they have used 33 different starting lineup combinations.

That alone makes it difficult to build camaraderie throughout a season. However, there is a reason for it. There have been trades, benchings, and injuries that have played a pivotal role.

Still, some of the head coaching firings have been shocking. On Tuesday, it was Malone. Weeks ago, it was Taylor Jenkins. Both coaches were putting their teams in playoff positions. Allen had a few choice words for the subsequent coaching firings.

“It's kinda crazy how fast this league moves on from people now,” Allen said.

At the end of the day, the firings come at a strange time, as both are before the NBA playoffs. Malone is a proven winner and can build a championship contender. Jenkins enabled one of the most high-octane offenses in the league.

Either way, the Suns might have two candidates to look at this summer, if they decide to part ways with Mike Budenholzer. Regardless of Budenholzer's security, it shows how volatile the head coaching spot is in the NBA.