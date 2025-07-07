On Sunday, the blockbuster trade that brought Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns to the Houston Rockets in exchange for a package headlined by Jalen Green was made official (in a historic deal that involved an NBA-record seven teams). This kicks off another chapter in Durant's Hall of Fame career, while Green will be getting a fresh start in the Valley — perhaps to fulfill the potential that made him the second overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

And with Green being seen as perhaps a long-term keeper in the Valley alongside Devin Booker, the Suns wasted no time giving the 23-year-old a warm welcome in the desert on Instagram with a brilliant five-word caption.

“The Valley just got Greener 🌵,” the Suns' welcome message reads.

Green may have had a poor end to his run as a member of the Rockets, struggling immensely in his first taste of playoff action, but at the very least, he is getting a blank slate with the Suns. And many forget that he won't be turning 24 years of age until February next year, and he could very well take a leap in his scoring efficiency as he matures.

The Suns may not have been able to recoup the value they gave up in 2023 to bring Durant in, but Green at least gives the team a quality young player who can put points on the board in bunches. Green averaged 21.0 points per game last season, and he gives Phoenix a dynamic one-two punch in the backcourt.

And with Green withering to end last season, perhaps the grass truly is greener in the Valley — especially when he'll be tasked to keep the Suns competitive considering the team's dire draft-pick situation.

The Suns are slowly building a young core

It might be heartbreaking that the Suns have to rebuild just four years after making the NBA Finals, but such is the reality of mortgaging your future to bring in aging stars without taking into account the depth of the team. But at the very least, the Suns are building a semblance of a quality young core.

Green is only 23, and they added new starting center Mark Williams in another trade. Williams is only 23 years of age as well. Meanwhile, they drafted Khaman Maluach with the pick they acquired in the Durant trade, and Maluach projects as a strong interior force. Ryan Dunn showed that he'll have a long-term career in the NBA as a 3-and-D player, while Oso Ighodaro showed flashes of being a quality piece.

Alas, the Suns know that they must have a greater sense of urgency in building around Booker, who is about to turn 29 years of age in late October.