Despite being officially eliminated from postseason contention, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker suited up and played in the team’s final home game of the season, a 117-98 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday night at Footprint Center.

The appearance held no playoff implications, but Booker explained that his decision to play was rooted in appreciation for the team’s fans. Speaking postgame with Jake Garcia of 12 Sports, the 10-year veteran said he wanted to honor the crowd that continued to show support despite a disappointing season.

“It took a real Suns fan to be in there tonight and still cheer with pride… it’s something that I don’t take lightly,” Booker said. “You know, they’ve always shown love to me so I pay the respect to the person that it was either their first time or maybe their last time ever seeing me play.”

— Devin Booker 🙌 (via @Jake_M_Garcia)pic.twitter.com/3kMlPSNjpz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Booker delivered an efficient performance, finishing with 18 points on eight-for-12 shooting, along with five assists, three rebounds, and a block. The victory improved Phoenix’s record to 36-45.

Through 75 games this season, Booker has averaged 25.6 points, a career-high 7.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game, shooting 46.1% from the field and 33.2% from three-point range.

Suns enter offseason of uncertainty amid rising trade speculation

Phoenix will conclude its regular season on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET against the Sacramento Kings. Sacramento, currently 39-42 and occupying the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference, remains in contention for home-court advantage in the upcoming Play-In Tournament. Booker’s availability for the finale has not been confirmed.

Regardless of Sunday’s outcome, the Suns will enter the offseason with no path to the NBA Playoffs, Play-In Tournament, or draft lottery, as they do not control their first-round pick. Phoenix stands alone as the only team across the league to miss out on all three.

The uncertain offseason outlook has already fueled speculation around potential roster changes. Kevin Durant has been the subject of trade rumors, and Bradley Beal’s role in the franchise has also drawn scrutiny. Beal addressed the growing noise following Friday’s game, acknowledging that ownership is expected to push for changes.

“It doesn’t bother me. Everybody’s going to have opinions about something, and you’re entitled to [them]. But nobody knows what happened internally,” Beal said. “Nobody knows what we deal with and how we handle things, and how we go about our jobs, and our careers. We take pride in it. It is disheartening. It is unfortunate. Nobody’s probably more pissed off than we are as a team. But we know Mat’s gonna demand some changes. So, we just got to be ready for what he wants to do.”

As the organization begins evaluating its future, the Suns face a pivotal offseason with limited roster flexibility and significant expectations from ownership.