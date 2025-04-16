The Phoenix Suns fired Mike Budenholzer as head coach, making him the third individual the franchise has let go in the past three seasons. With big changes potentially looming in the near future, seven candidates are rumored to be in the mix for the head coaching job in Phoenix.

Rumors suggest that New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego is one of the seven candidates on the Suns' list, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The other six candidates include Johnnie Bryant, Royal Ivey, Ben Sullivan, Chris Quinn, Sean Sweeney, and Jared Dudley.

“Associate head coach James Borrego is expected to be in the mix for coaching openings this summer, including the Phoenix Suns, league sources told HoopsHype. Had [David] Griffin remained with the Pelicans, there was a strong expectation that he would've fired [Willie] Green and named Borrego the next head coach, league sources told HoopsHype.

“Several coaching candidates are expected to be in the mix, including potential first-time NBA head coaches, including Cleveland Cavaliers associate head coach Johnnie Bryant, Houston Rockets assistant coaches Royal Ivey and Ben Sullivan, Miami Heat associate head coach Chris Quinn, Dallas Mavericks assistants Sean Sweeney and Jared Dudley, etc.”

Phoenix will conduct a thorough search for its new head coach. However, interestingly enough, oddsmakers have Steve Nash as the betting favorite to be the Suns' next head coach. Nash has some coaching experience in the NBA, as he served as the Brooklyn Nets' head coach from 2020 to 2022.

Regardless, the Suns hope to find a coach who can get the team back into playoff contention. Although there are rumors that the front office plans to trade Kevin Durant and possibly Bradley Beal, Phoenix can give itself a chance to acquire multiple draft picks or some solid prospects to build around Devin Booker.

The Suns finished the regular season with a 36-46 record and missed out on the playoffs entirely. Unfortunately, the Houston Rockets own the rights to their first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft after Houston made a trade with the Nets last offseason. If Phoenix wants to get back into the first round of this year's draft, it'll have to make some sort of trade..