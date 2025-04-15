ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

After firing Mike Budenholzer as head coach the Phoenix Suns will conduct a thorough process to find his replacement. Budenholzer, who is 55 years of age, is the third coach the organization has let go in the past three seasons. So, finding longevity could be a priority for the franchise moving forward.

With the Suns needing a new head coach, betting odds have already provided a hint as to who could be at the top of the list of candidates to accept the role. As it turns out, former point guard Steve Nash is the betting favorite at +475. Meanwhile, former forward Charles Barkley, surprisingly enough, is the underdog at +5000. The odds provided by Brovada have 11 other coaching candidates to bet on.

Unlike Barkley, Nash does have some coaching experience at the NBA level. He served as head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2020 through 2022. He was a part of the Nets' team that consisted of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. During his tenure in Brooklyn, the 51-year-old former Suns point guard owned a 94-67 coaching record.

As for Charles Barkley, he's spent his career after basketball as an analyst. He's shared his opinions about the sport, along with other topics, while working for TNT. The 62-year-old former power forward has helped cover both the NBA and college basketball, especially during the March Madness Tournament. So, it's unclear why he's a betting option for the Suns coaching gig.

The other notable names in the betting odds for the Suns' head coaching job include Chauncey Billups, who is currently the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, and Mike Malone, who was recently let go by the Denver Nuggets.

Either way, Phoenix needs to find some stability moving forward. After bringing in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, the franchise is seemingly aiming to split up the roster and reconstruct a team around Devin Booker. The Suns missed out on the playoffs and unfortunately for them, they do not own the rights to their first-round pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.