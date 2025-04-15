The Phoenix Suns made a huge decision on Monday with the firing of head coach Mike Budenholzer. With Budenholzer’s firing, the Suns will be on their third head coach in as many seasons. Last year they fired Frank Vogel after only one season as well. But it appears as if the Suns top choice to replace Budenholzer as coach is no longer available.

The Suns reportedly had Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups in their sights as their top coaching candidate, as per Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report. But Billups was quickly locked up by the Blazers to a long-term contract extension, forcing the Suns to search elsewhere.

As per Highkin, the Suns rumored interest in Billups could have been a key reason why the Blazers were quick to lock him up with a long-term extension. Bringing in a new head coach is the start of what might be an offseason of massive change for the Suns.

As far as potential roster moves, Devin Booker is reportedly safe and is seen as the Suns’ franchise player. But Kevin Durant’s future in Phoenix is much less certain.

The Suns failed to make the postseason this year, even failing to qualify for the play-in. They were unable to put together any sort of consistency and finished with a losing record. The year prior, the Suns actually made the playoff outright as a top six seed in the Western Conference. They were swept in the opening round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, which proceeded the Vogel firing.

The organization is only four seasons removed from an NBA Finals run in 2021. The Suns decided to break up the core of that group that made it to the Finals. Chris Paul was traded in the deal that brought Bradley Beal to the team. Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson were traded in the Durant deal. Deandre Ayton was moved in the Jusuf Nurkic trade.

Since making the Finals in 2021, the Suns have been unable to get past the Western Conference Semifinals. In 2022 they lost to the Dallas Mavericks and in 2023 they lost to the Denver Nuggets.