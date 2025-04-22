The Phoenix Suns are in a dilemma with Bradley Beal. Throughout the season, Beal has been put in trade offers by the Suns. Although he has his no-trade clause, it seems that the team is pushing every way for him to leave.

They smelled the blood of the Big 3 of Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker not working, in the water. Not to mention, Phoenix tried to land Jimmy Butler in the middle of the season, thinking that would solve their problems.

They were much deeper than that, as evidenced by the 36-46 record and missing the playoffs.

Still, there are some scenarios for the Suns to unload Beal and his gargantuan contract.

The Suns trade Bradley Beal

As easy as it sounds, that's about all there is to it. However, the team will have to work extensively with Beal and his agent to find a trade destination.

After all, he's making north of $50 million and has his no-trade clause in full effect. He can simply say no to whatever decision the team wants to make.

If he does that, he'll retain his salary and be on the team anyway.

When the end of the season approached, though, there were some interesting remarks Beal made, about not making the playoffs and about owner Mat Ishbia. Before referencing him, Beal also touched on his contract situation.

“Same way I have all year. It doesn't bother me,” Beal said. “Nobody's probably more pissed off than we are as a team. But we know Mat [Ishbia] ‘s going to demand some changes, so we just gotta be ready to hear what he wants to do.”

Ishbia made it clear during Phoenix's end-of-season availability that changes were on the way. He also emphasized that anyone who doesn't want to represent the Suns will not be on the team.

Could that happen to Beal? Possibly.

Management did plug his name into a barrage of trades during the season. There might have to be a boiling point sometime soon. However, Beal's agent, Mark Bartelstein, is the father of Suns CEO Josh Bartelstein.

That alone adds another dynamic to a possible trade.

How would the Suns trade Bradley Beal?

Considering he has that no-trade clause, it makes matters worse. With Durant likely out of Phoenix, the team might want to retool solely around Booker.

That leaves Beal as the odd man out.

Still, that pesky no-trade clause isn't doing the Suns any favors, while it's helping Beal a ton.

Simultaneously, it's important to play for a team that wants you. The fanbase has made their displeasure with Beal known to a significant degree.

Injuries, as well as some cringeworthy moments, have tarnished his reputation in fans' eyes.

Either way, the team and Beal would work together to narrow down a list of teams he would like to go to. Since the Suns are in the second tax apron, they aren't able to aggregate contracts in a trade.

They won't be able to take on as much salary as they are giving away. This alone makes Phoenix's lives even more difficult, considering teams don't want to pay $50 million for an aging scorer.

Would teams consider trading for Bradley Beal?

One team that automatically comes to mind for Beal would be the Washington Wizards. It's a familiar environment, with new management that has the Wizards trending in the right direction.

Plenty of the young players have shown major promise. Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly, as well as Alex Sarr have been essential for them. Not to mention, Jordan Poole is likely the team's franchise cornerstone.

Still, they have veterans like Marcus Smart and Khris Middleton that could entice the Suns.

Sending Beal back to D.C would be a homecoming for him. Plus, it could allow him to excel at what he does best: scoring.

Furthermore, Phoenix could get at least some of its picks back from Washington in a trade. Also, those veterans like Smart and Middleton could be included for a team that's trying to win now.

Although a straight waiver could help, trying to get some value for Beal would be the best-case scenario for the franchise.