Through the ups and downs, twists and turns, Bradley Beal remains unfazed for the Phoenix Suns. Despite Beal being benched by Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer and offered him in trades, he hasn't wavered.

Regardless, many fans and insiders around the league feel that for Phoenix to return to a contender, they must rid themselves of Beal. Following Friday's win over the San Antonio Spurs, the shooting guard remained even-keeled about his mentality.

“We know that Mat (Ishbia) is going to demand some changes.” Bradley Beal telling @GeraldBourguet about his contract situation, the state of the team, and the uncertainty of what could happen next season.#SunsUp pic.twitter.com/rXcGaArZCO — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) April 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Same way I have all year. It doesn't bother me,” Beal said. “Nobody's probably more pissed off than we are as a team. But we know Mat [Ishbia]'s going to demand some changes, so we just gotta be ready to hear what he wants to do.”

Unfortunately for the $50 million per year guard, one of Ishbia's moves might include sending him out of Phoenix. However, it's not as easy as it seems.

Beal has a no-trade clause and is the only one besides LeBron James who has one. As a result, he has to give the seal of approval on any deal.

Because of this, there has been no hope of the team trying to move off of him. Even with entertaining a Beal for Jimmy Butler trade, it wouldn't have mattered because of the no-trade clause.

Will Bradley Beal remain with the Suns?

It's hard to say for certain. Even though the franchise has put him on thin ice, Beal remains committed to the city, the fanbase, and the franchise. He also elaborated more on his future.

Bradley Beal on whether he'd want Suns to run it back: "I love PHX. I love being here. I hope I can continue to be here. But I know Mat, he's gonna probably make some changes, but I enjoyed this group…I think that's what kinda hurts us the most is that we were a connected team" pic.twitter.com/4eDmCyHOip — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) April 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I love Phoenix, I love being here,” Beal said. “I hope I can continue to be here. But I know Mat, he's gonna probably make some changes, but I enjoyed this group. I think that's what kind of hurts us the most is that we were a connected team.”

Even though Beal assures the team is connected, this season proves it has been anything but that. For starters, Devin Booker and Budenholzer had a rumor come out, regarding Booker's vocality.

The head coach told the franchise guard to vocally tone it down. On top of that, Kevin Durant and Budenholzer have disagreed publicly on calling plays and certain rotations.

While both Durant and Booker showed respect for their coach, the proof is in the pudding. Not to mention, Budenholzer was the one who told Beal that he would be moving to the bench at the beginning of the New Year.

This isn't to put the blame on the head coach, but the connected nature might've not been as evident as some thought.

Either way, the disappointing season comes to a close in horrific fashion. A Big 3 of Durant, Beal, and Booker did not do enough to make the playoffs.

Although they changed head coaches from Frank Vogel to Budenholzer, the problems were bigger than that. Still, many feel that Beal is the main problem.

After all, earlier in that week, Beal was seen laughing during a Suns loss to the Golden State Warriors. That was a microcosm of how the season has felt for plenty of fans.

Whether it is a waive and stretch, a buyout, or a straight waiver, Phoenix has some options to explore regarding his contract if he doesn't decide to waive his no-trade clause.

With the Suns season officially wrapped up, all options are on the table for any move, regardless if Bradley Beal wants to stay or not.