The Phoenix Suns have won four of their last five games and will now look to return to winning ways when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center in Portland on Tuesday. Up 8-6 for the season, Devin Booker and co. take on a team that has struggled thus far.

The Trail Blazers come into this game having least of their last two are currently chasing a 50% record, trailing 6-7 on the season. However, owing majorly to their home advantage, they are currently seen as the favorites for this fixture, with a 237.5 point over/under for this fixture, per DraftKings.

Suns vs. Blazers Odds

Suns: +118

Blazers: -140

Over: -110

Under: -110

Suns vs. Blazers Key Injuries

Unlike the Blazers, who are dealing with multiple big absentees including Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson, the Suns have a comparatively more available roster. Grayson Allen has been ruled out for this one with a quadriceps injury while Jalen Green will be re-evaluated in a few weeks.

Portland, meanwhile, has put Jrue Holiday in the doubtful category, with Scoot, Matisse Thybulle, Blake Wesley and Lillard all out. It will be fair to say that the Trail Blazers have a big job on their hands considering the extent of the injuries they are dealing with.

Suns vs. Blazers Betting Trends

The two teams collectively average four more than their over/under of 237.5 points for this game. Phoenix lost their last game against the Atlanta Hawks but have been in prime form overall.

While the Trail Blazers have won each of the last two games between the two teams, the Suns still hold a 3-2 overall record during their last five games against the Blazers. Phoenix are also in better form overall and seem to be the favorites for this one, especially considering Portland’s injuries.

Keys to Suns vs. Blazers Matchup

The Trail Blazers have relied on the likes of Jerami Grant and Deni Advija to get points in the absence of their stars. However, for the Suns, Dennis Booker should once again be the key to this matchup.

Booker has been in prime form during recent games and is averaging 28.4 points, seven assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. How his day goes may influence the game to a great degree.

Suns vs. Blazers Prediction and Pick

Both the teams have struggled defensively and have multiple scoring threats. We expect it to be a high-scoring affair where the 237.5 score is comprehensively breached. Dennis Booker’s vast array of tools should come in handy as the Suns attempt to get back to winning ways on the road.

Sans a huge performance from some of the Trail Blazers’ stand-ins, the Suns are the obvious favorites for this one.