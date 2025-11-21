The Portland Trail Blazers will look to keep their NBA Cup in-season tournament hopes alive on Friday night when they face the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco, but they may be doing so with a heavily depleted roster.

Multiple key players appear on Portland’s latest injury report ahead of the matchup, casting uncertainty over their availability in a high-stakes Group Play game.

The injury bug is killing us right now pic.twitter.com/a5WTCUkgQc — SleeperTrailBlazers (@SleeperBlazers) November 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jrue Holiday, who has emerged as one of Portland’s most consistent two-way forces this season, is listed as questionable with a right calf strain. The veteran guard is averaging 16.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, and his leadership has been crucial for a young Blazers squad navigating early-season injuries.

His status will likely be a game-time decision as Portland evaluates his ability to move and defend at full speed.

Joining him on the injury list is Shaedon Sharpe, who is also questionable due to a right calf strain. The explosive third-year guard has taken a major leap as a scorer and playmaker, and his ability to generate offense off the dribble has been vital with Damian Lillard sidelined.

Article Continues Below

Portland will need his athleticism and shot creation if they hope to keep pace with Golden State’s perimeter-heavy attack.

The most encouraging update concerns Jerami Grant, who is listed as probable despite dealing with an illness. Grant has been on a scoring tear, averaging 33.0 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 55.6% over his last 10 games. If available, he will likely shoulder a heavy offensive load regardless of who else suits up.

In addition to Lillard (left Achilles management) and Scoot Henderson (hamstring tear), the Blazers will again be without Matisse Thybulle, Blake Wesley, and likely Robert Williams III, who remains questionable with knee injury management.

Portland enters the contest at 6-9, ninth in the Western Conference, while Golden State sits just ahead at 9-8. The Blazers won the previous matchup 139-119 on October 25, powered by Deni Avdija’s 26-point performance.

With NBA Cup advancement stakes on the line, the availability of Holiday and Sharpe could decide whether Portland can repeat that early-season success.