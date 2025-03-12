The Portland Trail Blazers 2024-25 campaign has been all about developing their young talent, and while they aren't a playoff contender, they have held their own to this point, posting a 28-38 record so far this season. And for their Wednesday night contest with the New York Knicks, it looks like they are set to welcome Matisse Thybulle back into the fold for the first time this season.

Thybulle has yet to play for the Blazers this season thanks to a knee and ankle injury he's been dealing with. He's been putting in the work behind the scenes to get himself healthy, though, and it looks like his hard work has paid off, as he's set to make his season debut in Portland's upcoming game against New York.

“Portland Trail Blazers wing Matisse Thybulle — who dealt with a knee and ankle injury — will suit up for the first time this season tonight against the New York Knicks, league sources tell me,” Chris Haynes reported in a post on X.

Blazers defense set to receive big boost with Matisse Thybulle's return

Thybulle is renowned for his defensive abilities, as he was member of the All-Defensive second team twice earlier in his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. Last season, he averaged 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game for Portland, but he shot only 39.7% from the floor. If he can take a step forward on offense, Thybulle could be a true two-way menace in the league.

For now, though, the Blazers will likely focus on easing him back into the action considering how he hasn't played in a game at all this season. Even then, Portland has several guards in front of Thybulle on the depth chart, which could prevent him from earning an abundance of minutes. Thybulle's defensive skills will keep him in the rotation, though, and it will be interesting to see what his role for the team ends up being in their upcoming stretch run.