The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Phoenix Suns 127-108 on Saturday night. Ironically, the outcome of that game is not the biggest headline to come out of the contest. Portland and Phoenix were the only NBA teams playing when Saturday's massive Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade went down. As a result, NBA fans got to watch the Blazers and Suns players react to the trade in real time.

The broadcast of Blazers vs. Suns captured an incredible moment on Portland's sidelines late in the fourth quarter. Cameras caught Deandre Ayton, Jerami Grant, and Matisse Thybulle reacting to the massive trade.

Matisse had a particularly shocked face, which is sure to become the subject of several memes about the Doncic-AD trade.

The broadcasters had fun taking a break from the game to focus on player reactions.

“Yeah now Matisse has had this face on ever since Danny came over here,” the broadcasters said over footage of Portland's bench acting shocked. “I showed Danny because he didn't believe me. Now they're still trying to figure it out. So it is a stunning development.”

Multiple fans around the arena were also locked into the news.

“Just around us here all the folks are looking at their phones, scanning the phones, you know in the chatter,” the broadcasters continued. “You can tell people [are talking about the trade.]”

Fans at Blazers-Suns game apparently told players about Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade

The Trail Blazers and Suns were among the last people in the NBA to learn about the Doncic-AD trade.

Since the two teams were playing at the time the trade went down, they learned about the trade from an unlikely source. The fans.

Suns guard Devin Booker explained that fans told him and other players on Phoenix's bench that Luka Doncic had been traded. Booker could hardly believe what he had heard.

“They said Luka. I said, ‘Luka Garza?’” Booker said.

The fans then corrected him and said it was Luka Doncic.

“It’s crazy, man. I really don’t know what to say about it,” Booker said via NBA.com. “Luka being a guy that everybody has claimed is untouchable and untradeable. The NBA shows you again. Can’t predict. It’s a business. They’re always having a conversation about you. So don’t think you’re safer than you are.”

Suns star Kevin Durant also could not believe what he was hearing.

“Insane. It’s crazy. Crazy. Damn, would of never thought Luka Doncic would get traded,” Durant added. “At his age, midseason, the NBA is a wild place, man. If he can get traded then anybody is up for grabs.”

The Trail Blazers and Suns will not forget Saturday's game anytime soon because of the shocking Doncic-AD trade.