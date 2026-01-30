The upside of signing Damian Lillard last offseason instead of waiting until he recovered from his torn Achilles was the extra wisdom the franchise great could provide Scoot Henderson. The third-year guard's development was a major priority heading into the 2025-26 campaign, but unfortunately, he has yet to even play in a game. Henderson suffered a torn hamstring before training camp and has endured an arduous recovery. His wait is seemingly almost over, however.

The former No. 3 overall draft pick is practicing with Portland, inching his way closer toward his season debut. Blazers interim head coach Tiago Splitter is pleased with the progress Henderson is making, but he is still unsure of an exact timetable.

“He’s able to do some contact now,” the 2014 NBA champion said, per The Rose Garden Report's Sean Highkin. “Getting better. I don’t have a date for you yet, but he’s doing a lot and feeling well after practice.”

Portland is already holding its own without the 21-year-old, occupying ninth place in the Western Conference with a 23-25 record. Considering the adversity this team has faced, both on and off the court, a .500-adjacent record is probably all fans can ask for at this time. Though, Rip City is eager to see how Scoot Henderson will fit into the Trail Blazers' current blueprint.

Despite making slight progress in his second NBA campaign, the 6-foot-3 native of Marietta, Georgia still has shooting deficiencies to address. He has a 40.1 filed goal percentage through 128 games. Henderson still packs a fair amount of promise, however, and could find more opportunities to succeed on this rising squad.

Deni Avdija is in line to earn his first career All-Star Game selection, Shaedon Sharpe is scoring almost 22 points per game, Donovan Clingan is averaging a double-double and defensive stalwart Toumani Camara is heating up from 3-point range (shooting 39 percent in January). An exciting young core is blossoming in Portland. Henderson will have the chance to grow alongside it when he suits up.

Hopefully, that time is coming soon.