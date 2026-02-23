The Portland Trail Blazers entered Sunday needing to erase a previous defensive debacle. They watched the Denver Nuggets pile an astonishing 157 points on them. That meant Portland had less than 48 hours to correct its defense fast against the Phoenix Suns.

The Blazers hit rare NBA history instead in the 92-77 rout on Sunday.

Per OptaSTATS, here's the defensive accomplishment Portland has hit.

“They are the first team in NBA history to improve by 80 or more points on defense from one game to the next,” the account posted on the social media website X, formerly known as Twitter.

Impressive defensive moments on Blazers' side

Toumani Camara executed a sequence that shines a light on Portland's defensive prowess in the desert: Blocking a shot then turning it into a slam dunk.

Camara's block rose as one of an astonishing 11 swats from Portland's side. But he wasn't even considered the most dominating defensive performer.

Donavan Clingan took that title — blocking four Suns attempts to lead the way. Vit Krejci and Robert Williams III both tag teamed for a pair of blocks apiece. Scoot Henderson and Jerami Grant added a block too for the Blazers.

Clingan finished with 23 points and collected 13 rebounds for the double-double. Camara delivered his own double-double as well (12 points and 10 rebounds).

Grant tied Clingan with hitting 23 points to help lead the way while Henderson reached double figures at 11. Portland forced Phoenix to shoot a dismal 36.5% from field goal range, including 25.7% in the three-point game. While the Blazers committed 21 turnovers, the Suns lost the basketball 19 times.