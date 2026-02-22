The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night with a major question looming over their lineup. Deni Avdija is officially listed as questionable due to low back injury management. Meanwhile, Yang Hansen has been sent down to the G League. Here’s everything we know about Avdija’s injury and his playing status vs. the Suns. As of the league’s 8:30 AM ET injury report, Avdija’s availability remains uncertain and will likely be determined after pre-game warmups ahead of tip-off.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

Deni Avdija injury status vs. Suns

The Blazers have other players sidelined aside from Avdija. Damian Lillard remains out due to left Achilles tendon injury management. Shaedon Sharpe has a left calf strain, and Caleb Love is on a G League two-way assignment. Yang Hansen is also out while on assignment. As of Sunday morning, Phoenix had not yet submitted its official injury report.

Avdija has been a breakout force in 2025-26. He is averaging roughly 25 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists while serving as a primary ball-handler. His all-around production earned him Western Conference Player of the Week honors in early January. He has also posted multiple 30-point outings despite managing the lingering back issue.

Portland (27-30) enters the contest looking to rebound from a 157-103 loss to Denver. That was an NBA season high for points scored in a game. Phoenix (33-24), seventh in the West, recently edged Orlando and has won the first two meetings in this season series. With both teams navigating injuries, Avdija’s status could heavily influence Sunday’s outcome at the Mortgage Matchup Center.

Article Continues Below

So, when it comes to whether Deni Avdija is playing tonight vs. the Suns, the answer is his status remains questionable.

Trail Blazers injury report

Deni Avdija – Questionable (Low Back; Injury Management)

Javonte Cooke – Out (G League – Two-Way)

Damian Lillard – Out (Left Achilles; Injury Management)

Caleb Love – Out (G League – Two-Way)

Shaedon Sharpe – Out (Left Calf; Strain)

Yang Hansen – Out (G League – On Assignment)

Suns injury report

N/A