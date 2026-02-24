The Portland Trail Blazers have played their last six games without the services of guard Shaedon Sharpe, and it seems likely that he'll be absent in more — possibly also missing the rest of the 2025-26 NBA season due to a lower-body injury.

The Blazers provided an update on the former 22-year-old Sharpe on Tuesday, via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

“Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe continues to receive treatment associated with a left calf strain. Follow-up imaging has revealed a stress reaction of the left fibula. Sharpe will be re-evaluated in approximately four-to-six weeks to allow for adequate healing before beginning a progressive return to full basketball activity,” the update read.

Considering the timeline, there is a real possibility that Sharpe will not suit up for another game this season for Portland. The Trail Blazers will have played 15 games four weeks from the latest injury update on Sharpe and seven more on the sixth week of the timeline. Simply put, the outlook on Sharpe this season is not great, as the Trail Blazers look to continue fighitng for a spot in the NBA Playoffs.

Sharpe last saw action in a Feb. 6 game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Moda Center in Portland, where he apparently sustained the injury. He left that contest in the second quarter and did not return.

The injury is a big blow for the Trail Blazers, as Sharpe is one of the team's most important players. He is second on the squad in scoring so far this season with an average of 21.4 points per game to go with 4.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.6 percent from the floor and 34.0 percent from behind the arc.

The update on Sharpe, who was selected by the Trail Balzers seventh overall in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, further adds to Portland's headaches on the injury front, as it is also without NBA All-Star Deni Avdija at the moment due to a back injury.

That means the Trail Blazers will be without their top two scorers when then lock horns with the Minnesota Timberwolves at home Tuesday night.