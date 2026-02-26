The Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls will play on Thursday night. Deni Avdija is dealing with an injury, so is he playing tonight?

Avdija, 25, made his first All-Star team this season. He has played well, but injuries have been a concern at times for the Blazers guard. Overall, Avdija has appeared in 48 of the Blazers' 59 contests heading into Thursday's matchup.

Here's everything we know about Deni Avdija's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Bulls.

Devi Avdija's injury status vs. Bulls

Avdija is listed as out for Thursday's game due to low back injury management, according to the NBA injury report.

Portland has a 28-31 overall record. The Blazers are competing for a play-in spot, as they currently sit in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. As for the Bulls, Chicago is 24-35 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

As for the question of if Deni Avdija is playing tonight vs. the Bulls, the answer is no.

Blazers' injury report

The Trail Blazers have six players listed on Thursday's injury report.

Robert Williams III (right foot soreness): Questionable

Hansen Yang (mid back soreness): Questionable

Deni Avdija (low back injury management): Out

Damian Lillard (left Achilles tendon injury management): Out

Shaedon Sharpe (left calf fibula stress reaction): Out

Caleb Love (G League two-way): Out

Bulls' injury report

The Bulls have six players listed on the injury report.