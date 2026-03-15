While veteran Damian Lillard doesn't know when he'll call it quits, he does know he wants to be with the Portland Blazers. Lillard is undoubtedly looking forward to 2026-27. After missing the 2025-26 campaign due to a torn Achilles, Damian's eager to once again suit up for the team he played for the first 11 seasons of his career.

Lillard, 35, who can't predict how many years he has left in the NBA, can't say when he'll hang it up for good, but knows he wants to finish his career with the Blazers, he said, per Casino.co's D.J. Siddiq.

“Whenever it does end, that's definitely my plan, is to be playing for the Trail Blazers in my last game of my career,” Lillard said. “I don't have a timeline. I just know that I'll play as long as I feel in my heart that I can do the things that I do. The moment that I can't do what I do, there will be no reason for me to continue to do it.”

After spending the past two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard agreed to a three-year, $41.6 million contract with the Blazers during the offseason.

What Damian Lillard is looking forward to in 2026-27

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After Damian Lillard won the 2026 3-point contest at All-Star weekend, he revealed what he's most looking forward to with the Blazers in 2026-27. For Lillard, helping his new teammates reach their potential as a cohesive unit is what he's most looking forward to.

“Just watching the growth from, you know, the first day back here to now, seeing guys get more comfortable in their roles, start to understand the game more and more, how to win, you know, what gives us our best chance, guys finding themselves coming into their own,” Lillard said.

“It's just a beautiful thing to see, and you just, you can see the potential of our team. I can really see, you know, where I fit into this team and where I can elevate this team. And I'm just excited to be a part of it.”

The Blazers topped the Jazz 124-114 on Friday.