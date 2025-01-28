The Portland Trail Blazers (17-29) are set to host the Milwaukee Bucks (26-18) Tuesday night at 10:00 p.m. ET on TNT as they continue their seven-game homestand. The Trail Blazers’ latest injury report lists starting center Deandre Ayton as questionable with a left knee sprain.

Ayton has been sidelined for Portland’s last three games after an impressive performance in the team’s 116-107 victory over the Miami Heat on January 21. The 26-year-old center was instrumental in that win, posting 22 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, and a steal while shooting an efficient 11-for-14 from the field. Since Ayton’s absence, the Trail Blazers extended their win streak to a season-high four games before suffering a 118-108 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in their homestand opener.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Deandre Ayton's injury status vs. Bucks

Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton (2) signals against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center.
© Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Related Portland Trail Blazers NewsArticle continues below
Blazers Wizards prediction
Trail Blazers vs. Wizards prediction, odds, pick, spread – 2/26/2025
Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen looking sad, with first-aid kits around him, and the Jazz logo in the background
Is Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen playing vs. Trail Blazers? Latest injury update
Trail Blazers Jazz prediction, odds, pick, NBA odds
Trail Blazers vs. Jazz prediction, odds, pick, spread – 2/24/2025

Ayton’s status against the Bucks remains unclear, and a final decision on his availability will likely be made closer to the 10:00 p.m. tip-off. His potential return would provide the Trail Blazers with much-needed size and rebounding as they face a Bucks team anchored by Giannis Antetokounmpo and former Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

In his second season with Portland, Ayton has seen a slight dip in his overall production. He is currently averaging 13.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and one block per game while shooting 56.8% from the field. However, his free-throw percentage has dropped to a career-low 60.6%. Despite the regression, Ayton remains a critical piece for a Portland team looking to remain competitive amid a challenging schedule.

The Trail Blazers, winners of four of their last five games, will aim to build on their improved form as they navigate a crucial stretch of their season. After the matchup with Milwaukee, Portland will face the Orlando Magic (24-24), Phoenix Suns (24-21) twice, Indiana Pacers (25-20), and Sacramento Kings (24-22) before wrapping up their homestand on February 6.

The Bucks, sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference, represent a formidable opponent. Ayton’s potential presence could help Portland counter Milwaukee’s inside-out attack, which features Antetokounmpo’s dominance in the paint and Lillard’s perimeter scoring.