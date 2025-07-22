Damian Lillard made it clear about his decision to return to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard has been away from the Trail Blazers since the 2023 offseason. They traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks as it was clear to them that they needed to rebuild the roster for the future. However, the two parties reunite after two seasons of being apart from one another.

Lillard took part in a press conference on Monday that commemorated his return to the city that drafted him to the NBA. To him, the decision wasn't difficult as it marked a return to the place that embraced him for all his years of service as their superstar.

“This was a decision that wasn't hard at all for me to make,” Lillard said.

“This was a decision that wasn't hard at all for me to make” Damian Lillard says going back to Portland was an EASY decision 🔥

pic.twitter.com/fu7o3WK9YW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

What's next for Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

Article Continues Below

Returning to Portland wasn't just a continuation of an old chapter for Damian Lillard. It marked a reunion of two parties that saw them make unforgettable history together.

Lillard became the cornerstone of the franchise as he started in 2012 until his initial departure in 2023. He grew into the superstar Portland fans admire today, becoming the all-time leader in multiple categories. He even led the Trail Blazers to their first Western Conference Finals since 2000, emphasizing the impact he had on the organization.

The start of his second stint with Portland will be different. He will take the 2025-26 season to make a successful rehab from a torn Achilles he suffered this past postseason.

In the meantime, he will embrace a mentor role for the younger players on the team, especially the likes of Scott Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe. He will have a direct role in helping the two guards in their development, while making sure he fully recovered and gets himself ready for the 2026-27 campaign. It will be then when Portland can see the Lillard they have sorely missed in the two years he has been absent.