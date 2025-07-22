The Portland Trail Blazers are clearly on the upswing. They seemed to figure something out in the middle of the season when they were threatening to push for a spot in the play-in tournament before they faded late and finished with a 36-46 record. This offseason, it's clear that the Blazers are looking to take that next step, if their trade for Jrue Holiday and reunion with Damian Lillard are indications.

In fact, during the Blazers' re-introductory press conference for Lillard on Monday, general manager Joe Cronin made a major statement declaring the team's intention to give it their all for next season.

“It's winning time now for the Trail Blazers. Chauncey and I have been saying that since last season,” Cronin said, per Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report.

The addition of Holiday and the continued development of the Blazers' young guys suggest that Portland can indeed challenge for a playoff spot even though they reside in the unforgiving Western Conference. Holiday, who was acquired in a trade for Anfernee Simons, will help elevate the team's defense.

Alongside Holiday will be Deni Avdija, a fast-rising do-it-all wing who can move his feet quite well defensively, and Toumani Camara, one of the best and most versatile defenders in the association. Perhaps there could be a major renaissance for Jerami Grant, who, when locked in, can defend well against the best perimeter players in the NBA. Matisse Thybulle is also healthy.

The center position for the Blazers will be a bit of question mark; Donovan Clingan looks like the early favorite to win the starting job out of camp. But who knows, maybe Portland finally gets a healthy season from Robert Williams III?

Simply put, the Blazers have the tools to contend. And that's with Lillard set to miss the rest of next season with his Achilles injury.

Blazers are banking on huge Scoot Henderson season

The Blazers' offense took a hit this offseason after trading away Simons and letting Deandre Ayton go. While their defensive core should be among the best in the league, their offense, which ranked 22nd in the league last season, could have some troubles.

Portland will be looking for Scoot Henderson to take the next step. The starting point guard job is his if he proves he's deserving come training camp. He made major strides last season with his overall efficiency and care with the basketball, and in Year 3, the Blazers will be hoping he blossoms with Lillard mentoring him.