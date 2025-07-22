Chauncey Billups is happy to reunite with Damian Lillard after the latter made his return to the Portland Trail Blazers. He is even looking forward to having the reunion elevate the next generation.

Billups was Lillard's coach from 2021 to 2023 for two seasons. This was before the Trail Blazers traded the latter to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 offseason. Billups has navigated the franchise's direction since as the squad integrated young talents to the roster.

Billups reflected on the star guard's return in the press conference that revolved around Lillard's return, per team insider Sean Highkin. The coach revealed his vision for the renewed partnership, hoping to see it result in Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe's growth as key young players.

“I want to see Scoot and Shaedon take a step this year. I coach these guys very hard, but it's always different when you're getting that mentorship from a guy who's wearing that jersey,” Billups said.

What lies ahead for Chauncey Billups, Trail Blazers

It helps the Trail Blazers that Damian Lillard and Chauncey Billups share a solid connection with one another.

Lillard performed well in the two seasons he played under Billups, despite missing significant time in the 2021-22 campaign. Throughout 87 appearances, he averaged 29.4 points, 7.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game. He shot 44.4% from the field, including 35.7% from beyond the arc, and 90.5% from the free-throw line.

Lillard will begin his return on the sidelines. He is rehabbing a torn Achilles he suffered during the 2025 postseason with the Bucks, which will have him out for most of the 2025-26 season.

This is why his mentorship of Scott Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe will be crucial. The two guards have played a lot for Portland since Lillard left back in 2023. However, they haven't taken the next step as key players in the team's rotation, which will make the veteran star's role next season very important.

As for Billups, he will look to continue making progress in the Trail Blazers' growth. They finished with a 36-46 record, a 15-win improvement from the year prior. Even without Lillard for at least most of next season, Portland has a chance to make some noise in a tough Western Conference.