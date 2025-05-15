For the Portland Trail Blazers, the 2025 NBA Draft is not about a franchise-altering move. It's about trajectory. It's about maintaining momentum in a rebuild that finally feels like it has a pulse. This should be about finding the right fit for a locker room that, for the first time in years, seems unified in its vision.

The Trail Blazers hold the No. 11 pick in this year’s draft. That's a result of a strange but encouraging 2024-25 season that saw Portland take clear steps forward. With a young core developing chemistry and a newly extended head coach in Chauncey Billups, this pick isn’t about desperation. It’s about precision and finding a player who complements what’s working and addresses what still needs to be fixed.

The Tale of Two Halves

The Blazers finished the 2024-25 regular season with a 36-46 record. That's a 15-win improvement over the previous year’s 21-61 campaign. While they missed the playoffs for a third consecutive season. The growth was evident and meaningful.

The first half of the season looked eerily familiar. Portland stumbled to a 13-28 start, haunted by inconsistent performances and a stalled developmental arc for several of its young players. However, post-January 18, something changed. The Blazers caught fire, winning 10 of 11 games between January 19 and February 6. Their defensive rating skyrocketed to No. 1 in the league during that stretch, a dramatic shift from their 28th-ranked defense over the first half of the season.

By season's end, Portland's 23-18 finish over the final 41 games gave fans and team brass alike something that had been missing: hope. Scoot Henderson flashed leadership and poise. Deni Avdija played the best basketball of his career, and Donovan Clingan showcased interior dominance. Now, the 2025 draft is another opportunity to make a calculated, high-upside addition to a promising rebuild.

Here we will discuss the Portland Trail Blazers' 3 best options after they got the No. 11 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Option 1: Draft Derik Queen (C, Maryland)

Derik Queen might not be the sexiest name in this class. However, he may be the most skilled big man available in the middle of the lottery. A product of Maryland, Queen is a modern low-post savant. He excels in pick-and-roll situations and possesses surprisingly advanced passing instincts for a center.

Sure, his defensive intensity fluctuates and his conditioning has raised some concerns. However, Queen’s offensive ceiling is tantalizing. He has the footwork and decision-making that make him an immediate threat in half-court sets. His three-point shooting isn’t there yet, but his touch around the rim and at the free-throw line suggests that it could come with time.

From a team-building perspective, Queen fits the profile of a high-upside talent. He also doesn’t need to be rushed into a starring role. With Clingan showing promise as a defensive anchor, Queen could be groomed into an offensive-minded complement. A one-two punch of Clingan and Queen would give Portland a dynamic and versatile frontcourt pairing.

In addition, the Blazers need to begin planning for a future beyond Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III. Queen could be a cost-controlled answer at the five who balances Clingan’s game and deepens the frontcourt rotation.

Option 2: Draft Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois, PG/SG)

If the Blazers decide to lean into backcourt creativity, Kasparas Jakucionis could be the ideal swing. The 6'6 Lithuanian guard had an up-and-down freshman season at Illinois. However, scouts remain enamored with his versatility, poise, and craft.

Jakucionis isn’t the type of athlete who will blow past defenders at will. Still, he compensates with high-level footwork, deceptive changes of pace, and advanced decision-making. He’s a natural combo guard who can play both on and off the ball. That is vital in a Blazers system still figuring out how best to leverage Scoot Henderson’s dynamism.

He also brings real shooting upside. Despite a late-season slump, Jakucionis displayed enough touch and form to suggest he could become a legitimate perimeter weapon. More importantly, he has the mentality to be a connector on offense. He is not someone who needs the ball in his hands 24/7.

The fit here is intriguing. With Anfernee Simons likely to draw trade interest this summer, the Blazers could look to reconfigure their guard depth. Jakucionis could fill the void as a high-IQ creator who slots comfortably next to Henderson or Avdija. His size also allows Portland to avoid some of the defensive mismatches that have plagued their undersized backcourts in years past.

Jakucionis may not be a plug-and-play star. That said, his developmental arc aligns well with Portland’s current timeline. His floor as a rotation guard and ceiling as a starting combo guard make him a worthwhile gamble at No. 11.

Option 3: Draft Nolan Traore (PG, France)

If the Blazers want to stay international but lean more toward athletic upside, French point guard Nolan Traore is another compelling option. The 6'4 guard has been on scouts’ radars since early in the European season. His steady improvement has him inching back into lottery conversations.

Traore is a quick-twitch athlete who excels in transition. He shows promise as a shooter, though he’s still inconsistent from deep. His best weapon, however, is his vision. Traore has shown the ability to make high-level reads in pick-and-roll situations. His size also makes him a solid positional defender with room to grow.

From Portland’s perspective, Traore represents a chance to secure long-term depth at point guard behind Henderson. Sure, the team may explore veteran stopgaps in free agency or via trade. However, adding a second young guard to develop ensures insurance in case of injury or stagnation from Scoot. It also gives the Blazers the flexibility to play faster and more creatively.

Given Chauncey Billups' defensive-minded philosophy, Traore’s upside on that end is especially appealing. His tools suggest he could be molded into a two-way contributor. Pairing him with the right mentor and structure could unlock significant value in the long term.

Precision Over Flash

Portland isn’t chasing a franchise savior in this draft. The heavy lifting of this rebuild is already underway, and the foundation is stronger than it’s been since Damian Lillard’s heyday. The No. 11 pick represents a chance to refine, not overhaul. Whether it’s Queen’s interior savvy, Jakucionis’ playmaking craft, or Traore’s upside as a lead guard, the Blazers have real opportunities to deepen and diversify their roster.

The front office has stressed continuity, internal development, and identity. Whoever they select will need to buy into that culture and add to what’s already being built. For a team learning to love the process again, the right pick at No. 11 might not be a star – just someone who helps everyone else shine brighter.