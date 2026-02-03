As the Portland Trail Blazers look to halt a five-game losing streak, the team upgraded guard Scoot Henderson’s status on its injury report ahead of Tuesday night’s matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

The Trail Blazers (23-27) host the Suns (30-20) at 8:00 p.m. PT, with Henderson now listed as doubtful as he continues to progress from a left hamstring tear suffered during training camp. The update marks a step forward in Henderson’s recovery as Portland searches for momentum during a difficult stretch of the season.

Henderson, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has yet to make his season debut but recently returned to on-court work. Last Friday, it was revealed that the 22-year-old guard has resumed practicing with the team as he ramps up activity.

Interim head coach Tiago Splitter provided an update on Henderson’s progress following practice.

“He’s able to do some contact now,” Splitter said, per The Rose Garden Report’s Sean Highkin. “Getting better. I don’t have a date for you yet, but he’s doing a lot and feeling well after practice.”

Henderson appeared in 65 games last season, making 10 starts while averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 assists, and three rebounds per game. He also recorded one steal per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 35.4% from three-point range in 26.7 minutes per game. His potential return would provide Portland with an added ball-handling option as the team continues to evaluate its young core.

Scoot Henderson upgrade highlights broader injury uncertainty for Blazers

Article Continues Below

Portland’s injury report also includes forward Deni Avdija, who is listed as doubtful with a low back strain, and veteran guard Jrue Holiday, who is questionable due to personal reasons.

Avdija last appeared in the Blazers’ 127-97 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday, which concluded a three-game road trip. He finished with 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one block while shooting 4-for-14 from the field and 1-for-6 from beyond the arc in 28 minutes.

The 25-year-old forward is in the midst of a career season and recently earned his first All-Star selection for the upcoming All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles at Intuit Dome from Feb. 13-15. Avdija is averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.6% from three-point range across 44 games, logging 34.6 minutes per contest.

Holiday, 35, is in his first season with Portland and has provided steady veteran production. He is averaging 14.3 points, 6.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 43% from the field and 35.3% from three in 21 games, including 19 starts. Holiday last played in the loss to New York, recording five points, four assists, and two rebounds in 22 minutes.

Following Tuesday’s matchup against Phoenix, Portland will continue its five-game homestand by hosting the Memphis Grizzlies (19-29) on Friday and Saturday. The Blazers currently sit 10th in the Western Conference standings and are aiming to stabilize their rotation as they push to climb the playoff picture.