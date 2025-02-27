There hasn't been all that much to cheer about for Portland Trail Blazers fans this season, but the rebuilding squad has been playing some decent ball over the last month or so as it tries to climb back into the play-in picture.

On Wednesday night, those fans got to cheer for one of the most impressive plays of this NBA season, Following a turnover, Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe stole the ensuing pass and absolutely detonated on Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie.

Sharpe's dunk will go on the short list with some of the best dunks in the NBA this season, and plays like that went a long way towards the Trail Blazers picking up a 129-121 win in Washington on Wednesday night.

Sharpe was a massive part of the victory, posting one of his best games of the season. He finished the game with 36 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes off the bench. He also shot 13-26 from the floor and 3-for-7 from the 3-point line, so his ability to score from all levels of the floor was on full display.

The youngster has been a big part of a Trail Blazers turnaround that has made them one of the biggest surprises of the new year. Portland has won three games in a row after another win streak just before the All-Star break and is going to be heard from in the play-in race in the Western Conference.

The Trail Blazers aren't in one of those play-in spots just yet, but they are trending in the right direction. At 26-33, Portland is just four games back of the Sacramento Kings for 10th place and is just 1.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for 11th in the West. While the Suns are more talented than the Trail Blazers, the two teams are going in opposite directions as the season winds down.

This Trail Blazers team is still a star away from truly competing for a playoff spot in the West. However, if Sharpe keeps putting together highlights and performances like this one, maybe he can become that guy in the Pacific Northwest.