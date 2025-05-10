After back-to-back playoff-caliber seasons, the Sacramento Kings’ 2024-25 campaign marked a jarring return to volatility. In a span of six weeks, the Kings unraveled. They fired head coach Mike Brown, traded away All-Star De’Aaron Fox, and watched their postseason hopes crash in the NBA Play-In Tournament. Now, as they enter the 2025 offseason, Sacramento must act with urgency. The time to plug roster gaps and recalibrate leadership is now. Two potential acquisitions—Jake LaRavia and Russell Westbrook—stand out as early but impactful targets that align with the Kings’ evolving identity.

2024-25 Season Recap: From Stability to Instability

The Kings finished the 2024-25 NBA season with a 40-42 record. They fell short of the playoffs after losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Play-In Tournament. What started as a promising campaign quickly spiraled. A midseason decision to part ways with both Brown and Fox sent shockwaves through the locker room and fanbase alike. Doug Christie stepped in as interim coach and steered the team to a respectable 27-24 record in his tenure. However, it wasn’t enough to erase the damage done in a rocky first half.

From March 7 onward, the Kings went just 8-13. Now, though Sacramento gained valuable future draft capital in the Fox trade, their own pick is likely to convey to Atlanta due to a top-12 protection clause. Meanwhile, on the court, the fit between Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan raised concerns. The trio posted a net rating of -7.1 per 100 possessions.

The Kings struggled mightily on the perimeter, too. They finished with the NBA’s worst three-point defense (38.1 percent) and allowed 14.5 triples per game. Their 18-31 record when outscored from beyond the arc underscores the need for sharper defensive personnel and more reliable outside shooters. With salary cap limitations looming and a top-heavy roster locked in, Sacramento must make smart, complementary signings.

Here we will discuss the two players whom the Sacramento Kings must target to sign as they enter the 2025 NBA offseason.

Sneaky Re-signing with Two-Way Upside

Sometimes the best free agent moves are the ones that keep promising talent in-house. Such is the case with Jake LaRavia.

Acquired midseason, the 6'8 forward made a quiet but meaningful impression before his campaign was cut short due to an incomplete scaphoid fracture in his left thumb. In 19 games with the Kings, LaRavia averaged 6.1 points and 2.8 rebounds. He also shot 43.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three on 2.7 attempts per game. His length, shooting touch, and willingness to buy into a system make him a logical priority for retention.

Note that LaRavia is entering unrestricted free agency. This meanis Sacramento won’t have full control. That said, LaRavia has publicly expressed a fondness for his time in the capital and a desire to return. From a roster construction standpoint, he fills several needs. He is a capable floor-spacer, a switchable wing defender, and a player with upside who won’t command a massive contract.

Keep in mind Sacramento’s cap situation. LaVine, Sabonis, DeRozan, Monk, Valanciunas, Keegan Murray, and rookie Devin Carter already push them above the projected $154.6 million salary cap. This is why LaRavia is exactly the kind of cost-effective signing that can make a difference. He brings so much at a manageable price point. Bringing him back should be a no-brainer.

Veteran Spark for a Leaderless Second Unit

With Fox gone, the Kings suddenly find themselves thin at the point guard position. Sure, Carter shows promise. However, he’s untested. Yes, Malik Monk can handle secondary playmaking duties. Still, Sacramento sorely needs a steady veteran presence to stabilize the second unit.

Russell Westbrook could be that guy. The former MVP has reinvented himself in recent years. Most recently, he found success in a bench role with the Denver Nuggets. Of course, after Denver’s organizational shake-up, Westbrook’s role has again become unclear. If he departs the Mile High City, Sacramento could be a natural landing spot.

Recall that the Kings had the third-lowest scoring bench in the NBA this season and routinely struggled when their stars sat. Westbrook can still push pace and create shots. He can inject personality into a group that too often looked lifeless. He wouldn’t need to be the focal point—just a floor general and sparkplug. His defensive tenacity and experience would also be invaluable for a locker room that lost one of its emotional leaders in Fox.

Yes, Westbrook’s shot selection remains an issue. Also, his days of 30-minute nights are likely over. That said, as a short-term, low-cost option off the bench, he fits a real need. His playoff experience could prove invaluable should Sacramento claw its way back to postseason relevance.

Sacramento’s Path Forward

For the eleventh time since Vivek Ranadive bought the team in 2013, the Kings will watch the playoffs from home. However, this offseason is not about blowing it up again. It’s about refining the foundation that’s already in place. The front office has its top seven players largely locked in. It knows its biggest weaknesses. Additionally, it knows it’s dancing dangerously close to luxury tax thresholds.

Jake LaRavia and Russell Westbrook aren’t headline-grabbing names in 2025. But they represent value, stability, and solutions to glaring gaps. If Sacramento wants to reverse its recent slide and avoid becoming another cautionary tale of “almosts,” then small wins in free agency will be crucial.

Start with LaRavia. Call Westbrook next. Then get back to climbing.