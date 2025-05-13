The Sacramento Kings enter the 2025 NBA offseason facing more questions than answers. Just two seasons removed from snapping a 16-year playoff drought, the Kings now appear stuck in a frustrating middle ground. This team appears too talented to bottom out, yet not good enough to make real noise in the postseason. Their 120-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the Play-In Tournament was less a stumble than a full collapse. It laid bare the cracks in a roster that never quite gelled.

Talent Misalignment

This is a team with talent, no doubt. However, talent misalignment and systemic holes have left Sacramento vulnerable. The trio of Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan failed to elevate the team as hoped. Even with two max players on the books and $163 million in salary committed, the Kings remain firmly outside the league’s elite. Their 40-42 record was a reflection of inconsistency, defensive lapses, and unclear on-court chemistry.

Now they have a coaching change already made and flexibility in the form of a $14.1 million exception and room under the luxury tax. As such, Sacramento must decide: Is this the summer to double down on the current core, or time to retool around a new identity? If they choose the former, they must aggressively target trades that boost their biggest areas of need: perimeter defense, shooting, and stability at the point guard position.

Here we will discuss the two players whom the Sacramento Kings must target to sign as they enter the 2025 NBA offseason.

Trade Target 1: Jose Alvarado

The Kings don’t need a superstar at point guard. They already have scoring and usage tied up in Sabonis, LaVine, and DeRozan. What they do need is a glue guy. The Kings need someone who defends like hell and won’t crumble in high-pressure moments.

Jose Alvarado checks those boxes.

The New Orleans Pelicans guard won’t stuff the stat sheet. That said, he offers the kind of value in the margins that Sacramento has sorely lacked. Averaging 4.6 assists against just 1.5 turnovers this season, Alvarado is a responsible ballhandler who can run the offense in stretches and create chaos on the other end. He’s a pest defensively, routinely pressuring opposing ballhandlers full court. He forces turnovers and provides energy Sacramento badly needs.

Note that the Kings’ defense was among the league’s worst in 2024-25. This was especially true from long range. Opponents shot a league-worst 38.1 percent against them from deep and made 14.5 threes per game. Alvarado, while undersized, has the instincts and toughness to help reverse that trend. He’s not going to transform the defense singlehandedly. Still, he gives Sacramento a real on-ball deterrent who won’t demand touches on the other end.

As for his availability, the Pelicans aren’t in a rush to deal him. However, they also have financial decisions to make and depth at the guard spots. With Alvarado approaching 28 and likely seeking an expanded role, a change of scenery could suit both parties. The Kings could acquire him without surrendering major assets. Yes, he’s not a long-term answer at point guard. That said, he could be a bridge until Devin Carter is ready for a larger role.

Sacramento needs a defensive tone-setter in the backcourt. Alvarado may be the perfect — and affordable — piece to start that shift.

Trade Target 2: Andrew Nembhard

While Alvarado provides grit, Andrew Nembhard offers polish.

The Indiana Pacers guard isn’t flashy, but he is everything the Kings could ask for in a modern floor general. He is composed, efficient, and versatile. Nembhard averaged 10.0 points and 5.0 assists this season — all while rarely making mistakes. He doesn’t hijack the offense, doesn’t turn the ball over, and quietly competes on defense. More importantly, he’s comfortable both orchestrating and spacing the floor off the ball. That's a rare dual skill that makes him an ideal fit next to Sacramento’s usage-heavy wings and bigs.

The Kings desperately missed that kind of connector after trading away De’Aaron Fox. Sure, Fox’s scoring and speed are tough to replace. However, Nembhard would give Sacramento balance. He can help initiate offense, maintain tempo, and hit open shots when LaVine or DeRozan draw extra attention.

Nembhard also solves a rotation issue. He can start or come off the bench, playing alongside Carter, Malik Monk, or even as part of small-ball lineups with LaVine. With Monk entering free agency and Carter still learning the ropes, Sacramento can’t afford to leave the point guard spot to chance.

Financially, Indiana has a decision to make. The Pacers are approaching the luxury tax and haven’t paid it in 20 years. With Tyrese Haliburton locked in as their lead guard, they may not see Nembhard as a long-term fixture. This is particularly true if they can use him to address other roster needs. Sacramento, sitting $24 million below the tax line, has room to absorb his contract and could sweeten the deal with draft compensation or a player like Kevin Huerter.

The Kings don’t just need stars. THey need players who elevate the sum of their parts. Nembhard might not headline a playoff team, but he helps make one.

A Summer to Set the Direction

There’s no sugarcoating the situation: Sacramento is facing a defining offseason. They can run it back and hope chemistry solves structural issues. Alternatively, they can pivot toward pieces that better fit around their stars. Whichever path they choose, they cannot afford inaction.

Jose Alvarado and Andrew Nembhard represent two very different types of trades. However, both point toward the same goal: improving Sacramento’s defense, shooting, and ball security without mortgaging the future. The Kings may not be a blockbuster deal away from title contention, but smart, calculated moves like these could be the first steps in building a roster that actually works.