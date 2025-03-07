After playing for the Sacramento Kings for just over seven seasons, De'Aaron Fox was dealt to the San Antonio Spurs ahead of the 2024-25 NBA trade deadline. Before the move, Sacramento was involved in numerous trade rumors in an attempt to build a championship-level roster.

Despite all those rumors, the 27-year-old point guard claims he never once demanded a trade from the team. Instead, Fox's only trade demand was for the Kings to improve the wing position, according to Michael C. White of ESPN. Fox firmly believes that “wings win in this league.”

“Fox said that the only real demand he ever made in Sacramento was for the Kings to acquire dynamic wing players (such as Brooklyn's Cameron Johnson). Fox believes that most championship teams are anchored by top-tier wings like Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee and Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in Boston.

“That's all I ever asked for. I told Keegan Murray, and I don't know how many people would agree with me. But I'm like, ‘Yo, the best teams in the league outside of Steph [Curry and the Golden State Warriors], their best player is usually a wing. Wings win in this league.'”

Although Sacramento traded Fox, reports indicate it was the franchise that initiated the idea. Sacramento reached out to Fox's agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group, in late January. The former Kings star claims he named the Spurs as his only desirable destination due to Victor Wembanyama and the other young talent in San Antonio.

“Fox relayed to the Kings that San Antonio was his preferred destination due to the Spurs' youth and athleticism, not to mention the idea of pairing with budding superstar Wembanyama.”

Fox now plays for a Spurs team loaded with promising talent at the wing positions. San Antonio has Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan. Each of them is under 24 years old and can swing different positions if need be. Give this team some time to develop, and the Spurs could have something special soon.

As for the Kings, they're currently fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament, with Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis leading the way. They'll be taking on Fox and the Spurs on Friday, March 7, at 10 p.m. EST.