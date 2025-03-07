As De'Aaron Fox takes shots at his former team in the Sacramento Kings, detailing his exit before the blockbuster trade, the new San Antonio Spurs star talks about the events leading up until the big news. There was an ultimatum by Fox for the Kings after the team fired head coach Mike Brown, leading to the trade, but there were reports at the time about his preferred destinations that he put to bed.

It was said that Fox preferred San Antonio as a destination among others on a supposed list, but the 27-year-old guard plainly denied it and only wanted the current team he's on in an NSFW response according to ESPN.

“There was no f—ing list,” Fox said. “There was one team. I wanted to go to San Antonio. So, a lot of people are mad at me, saying I handcuffed the team by giving them a destination. Well, this is my career. If anybody else is in my position, you'd do the same thing. It's not my job to help build your team. I'm not about to just go where they want me to go. I wanted to have a destination.”

A bright future ahead for Spurs' De'Aaron Fox

When Fox was traded to the Spurs, it created a lot of buzz of a player of his caliber joining forces with young superstar Victor Wembanyama, though he will miss the remainder of this season. However, the University of Kentucky product would be praised by current and acting head coach for the team in Mitch Johnson.

“He's been an elite player for a while,” Johnson said about Fox after he made his debut with San Antonio. “He's dynamic, he's going to unlock a whole different element for our team. The goal of any offense, no matter how you slice it, is trying to gain an advantage when you have someone that can gain that advantage just with the basketball in their hands. He's one of the players in the league that can do that.”

While this season took a wrong turn due to Wembanyama's season-ending injury, this is no doubt a long-term future with the two stars being the faces of the team. Fox speaks about Wembanyama's talent and how he also has the mental aspect that he is “continuing to learn the game.”

“He's so unique,” Fox said. “Guys dribble to the lane, see him, [and] they're like, ‘Yeah, I'm not going up.' I've never played with anything like that before. One, he's a lob threat. He's a guy that also picks and pops. He's also continuing to learn the game.”

At any rate, they are currently 26-34 which puts them 13th in the Western Conference as funny enough, the Spurs next take on Fox's last team in the Kings Friday night.