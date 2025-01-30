The Sacramento Kings have announced that they'll be listening to offers for De'Aaron Fox ahead of the trade deadline since the guard may not sign a contract extension. Earlier in the season, rumors circulated that Fox would leave the Kings, and many thought he had asked for a trade, but it seems that he didn't know anything about it.

He didn't have to double down, because his wife did in a now-deleted tweet.

“Still has never asked for a trade btw…especially while being in the midst of a good run. That should clear,” Recee Fox wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Fox responded to the trade rumors at a recent Kings' practice after being asked if they were true. He was then asked if he had any preferred destinations.

“In this league, I expect the unexpected,” Fox said at Kings' shootaround via reporter Chris Biderman. “I think crazier things have happened.”

“For sure, I think everybody has a preferred destination,” Fox continued. “I think everybody has a preferred destination if they’re not in the place that — or if they’re not going to be in the place where they are in the moment.”

The next couple of days may be a rollercoaster, and it'll be interesting to see if Fox is still on the Kings after the trade deadline.

Kings shopping De'Aaron Fox ahead of trade deadline

It has been noted that De'Aaron Fox's preferred destination is the San Antonio Spurs, and they're interested in him as well. The Spurs have enough assets to make a good deal for the Kings, but the big question is whether they want to make a deal now or wait until he becomes a free agent in 2026. If the Spurs think they have a chance to get things rolling now and possibly make a run at the playoffs, they should definitely make the move now.

As for the Kings, even without Fox, they have a roster to compete, and they could still battle for a playoff spot if he's traded. The season hasn't gone well for the Kings, but after firing Mike Brown, they've had some good things happen on the court and climbed up the standings just a bit.

Everybody will be watching the next couple of days to see if there is any movement regarding Fox and the Kings and whether they will wait until the offseason to discuss more deals around the star guard.