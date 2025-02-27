When it comes to the NBA's All-Time scoring list, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is the far and away leader with over 40,000 career points. He's the only NBA player to reach that mark, and is a surefire Hall of Famer when he retires. But there are other prolific scoring threats still currently in the NBA as well. One of those players is Sacramento Kings star DeMar DeRozan who just reached LeBron James territory with his latest career milestone.

DeMar DeRozan joined LeBron James as being one of only six currently active players in the NBA who have reached the 24,000 career points plateau. In addition to James and DeRozan, the other current players who have reached that mark are Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry.

All of those players mentioned are considered for sure Hall of Famers when they retire, so it stands to reason that DeRozan would have a good case for the Hall of Fame as well.

DeRozan reached the 24,000 points mark on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. The game was still in progress as of publication, but the Kings had a sizeable lead and DeRozan had eight points.

This is DeMar DeRozan's first season with the Kings after being acquired in the offseason via a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls. He has appeared in 52 games for the Kings, at a little over 35 minutes per game.

DeRozan has been averaging 22.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 48.9 percent shooting from the field, 35.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The six-time All-Star was originally selected by the Toronto Raptors with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. The past two seasons, DeRozan has finished in the top three in the Clutch Player of the Year voting. But with the final stretch of the regular season underway, he will attempt to lead the Kings to the postseason.

The Kings are currently 29-28 and in 10th place in the Western Conference standings. They're two and a half games ahead of the Phoenix Suns for the final spot in the play-in.