The Sacramento Kings suffered a significant loss with star big man Domantas Sabonis exiting Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

One minute into the third quarter with the Kings up 65-57, Sabonis rolled his right ankle after stepping on Jaylen Wells' foot. He needed assistance from his teammates as he went to the locker room.

The team later announced that Sabonis will be out for the remainder of the game. He ended the night with a stat line of six points, four assists and a rebound after 12 minutes of play.

It is a big loss in the Kings frontcourt, losing their key rebounder and playmaker. They will have Jonas Valanciunas take more minutes in the rotation as Sabonis' backup.