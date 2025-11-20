The Sacramento Kings have not had a great start to the season, and things are not going to get better after the latest news about their star player. After dealing with an injury before the season, Domantas Sabonis will be out once again due to a torn meniscus, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“Sacramento Kings star center Domantas Sabonis has suffered a partially torn meniscus in his left knee and will be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks, sources tell ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Through 11 games, Sabonis was averaging 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. This season, Sabonis has not had his same usage as in years past, with him being the hub of the offense. Now, head coach Doug Christie has given the team more of a different approach to the offense, but it doesn't look like it's been very successful.

With the slow start to the season, there have been rumors floating around that Sabonis could be on the trade block, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick, when he joined the SacTown Sports podcast.

“The reason they [the Kings] were comfortable doing the Keegan Murray contract is because — partly at least — they not only valued him within their program, but they learned that he’s got a lot of value around the league,” Amick said. “So, as it relates to Sabonis, my understanding is there are at least a few teams that have raised their hand to say, ‘Yeah, he’s somebody we’d want to talk about.”

If the season continues to go downhill for the Kings, they may make some changes to the roster.