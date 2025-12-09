Russell Westbrook pulled off a triple-double performance that went to waste in the Sacramento Kings' matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

Westbrook is going through his 18th season in the NBA, his first with the Kings. He has secured a starting spot in the rotation, continuing to stand out as a high-level scorer playmaker at age 37.

In 40 minutes of action, Westbrook filled up the stat sheet in vintage fashion. He finished with 24 points, 14 assists, 13 rebounds, two steals, and a block. He shot 10-of-16 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line. It marked the 207th triple-double of his career.

Westbrook continues to keep up in the triple-double category even at his current age, per StatMuse. When it comes to players with the most triple-doubles this season, he ranks third among everyone as he only trails Nikola Jokic and Josh Giddey.

Russ vs Indiana: 24 PTS

13 REB

14 AST

— StatMuse (@statmuse) December 9, 2025

How Russell Westbrook, Kings played against Pacers

Despite Russell Westbrook's impressive efforts, it wasn't enough as the Kings lost 116-105 to the Pacers.

Sacramento got off to a slow start in the game, trailing 35-23 after the first quarter. Even though they fought back by cutting the deficit to four after three quarters, they were unable to take control as Indiana fended them off down the stretch.

Perimeter shooting, free throws and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Pacers prevailed in all three categories by making 14 3-pointers, converting 26 free throws and limiting their turnovers to just 14. It wasn't the same for the Kings as they only made seven triples, knocked down 16 shots at the line, and turned the ball over 19 times.

Five players scored in double-digits for Sacramento in the loss, including Westbrook. DeMar DeRozan followed with 20 points, five rebounds, three assists, and a steal. He shot 8-of-16 overall and 4-of-5 from the charity stripe. Zach LaVine came next with 16 points and three assists, Maxime Raynaud had 13 points and eight rebounds, while Precious Achiuwa provided 11 points and five rebounds.

Sacramento fell to a 6-18 record on the season, holding the 13th spot in the Western Conference standings. They are even with the Los Angeles Clippers while trailing the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks by 2.5 games.

The Kings will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. ET.