When the Sacramento Kings opened up the 2025-26 season on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns, they were without their All-Star big man in Domantas Sabonis who has been dealing with a hamstring injury. But as the Kings prepare to face off against the Utah Jazz on Friday for their second game of the season, they could have Sabonis back in the lineup.

Domantas Sabonis was officially listed as questionable on the Kings’ injury report for their game against the Jazz, as per Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee. While it’s not completely indicative of Sabonis being able to play in the game, it is a good sign in that he is trending towards a potential return. A final update on Sabonis’ availability likely won’t come until right before the game.

Sabonis first suffered the hamstring injury during training camp and preseason. For the Kings’ opening night game against the Suns, the Kings started veteran Drew Eubanks while rookies Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell got regular minutes off the bench. Expect more of the same if Sabonis is unable to play against the Jazz.

A three-time All-Star Sabonis was his usual steady self during the 2024-25 season. He appeared in 70 games last year at a little over 34 minutes per game. He averaged 19.1 points, a league-leading 13.9 rebounds and 6.0 assists with splits of 59 percent shooting from the field, 41.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Article Continues Below

Throughout his career, Sabonis has been a steady double-double threat on a nightly basis. The only seasons that Sabonis has not averaged a double-double were his first three seasons in the NBA from 2016-2019.

The Kings originally acquired Sabonis ahead of the trade deadline in the 2022-23 season in the same trade that sent Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers. Sabonis has played about three and half seasons now for the Kings.

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, Sabonis started his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He only played one season for the Thunder before being traded to the Indiana Pacers in the deal that sent Paul George to the Thunder.