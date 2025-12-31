For the first few weeks of the new year, the Chicago Bulls will be without some key players. Among those are Coby White, Josh Giddey, and Zach Collins.

White is out with a right calf strain. Giddey is out with a hamstring injury. Collins is out with a sprained toe. However, Bulls head coach Billy Donovan isn't too preoccupied with wallowing in their absence, but is more focused on who they do have to go out and play.

On Wednesday, Donovan made his case before the Bulls' showdown against the New Orleans Pelicans. “We certainly have enough guys to go out there and play and compete,” he said.

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan doesn’t seem fazed by the absence of Coby White, Josh Giddey, and Zach Collins due to injuries. “We certainly have enough guys to go out there and play and compete” ⁦@ClutchPoints⁩ pic.twitter.com/pY0fEwCsX6 — Zachary Draves (@DravesZachary) December 31, 2025

Matas Buzelis, Ayo Dosunmu, Tre Jones, Isaac Okoro, and Kevin Huerter are among the players slated to fill in for White and Giddey. Meanwhile, aside from Nikola Vucevic as the starting center, Jalen Smith has filled in that space for Collins as the backup big man.

On Monday, the Bulls lost by 35 points to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 136-101. It was during those games that White and Giddey went out with injuries. As a result, Chicago is now 15-17 with one game left on the calendar year.

This has been the first part of the season filled with ebbs and flows. At first, the Bulls shocked everyone with a strong 6-1 start. Then, inconsistency and injuries got the better of them. At one point, 11 players were on the injured list, and they endured a seven-game losing streak.

The Bulls don't do well with Giddey, White, and Collins not in the lineup .

According to Will Gottlieb of CHGO_Bulls, the Bulls are 0-2 without Giddey in the lineup. Also, they are 7-9 without White and 9-13 without Collins.

Furthermore, Giddey will be revealed in two weeks, White in a week, and Collins in 10 days. Giddey is averaging 19.2 points, 9.0 assists, and 8.9 rebounds per game. He has played 30 games thus far. Meanwhile, White is averaging 19.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game and has played in 16 games.

Collins has played in 10 games and is averaging 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.