Domantas Sabonis is trending a return from an extended absence due to a hamstring injury. The Sacramento Kings upgraded the star center to questionable for Thursday's road matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

Sabonis has missed the Kings' last five games but was a full participant in practice on Wednesday. His return to the lineup will be crucial for a Sacramento squad jockeying for position in the Western Conference play-in picture.

Sabonis has put together another All-Star caliber season, averaging 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds (career-high) and 6.2 assists per game on 60/43/75 shooting splits over 56 appearances. He, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are the NBA's only players averaging over 19 points and 10 rebounds per game on 55 percent shooting or better.

The Kings have lost three of their last five games with Sabonis sidelined. They're 3-5 without him in the lineup for the season.

Sacramento's recent skid has dropped them to ninth in the Western Conference standings at 33-31, two games behind the Los Angeles Clippers with 18 remaining. Securing the seventh or eighth seed would significantly boost the Kings' playoff hopes. Teams in those spots must win one out of two home play-in games to advance, while the ninth and 10th seeds must win two in a row on the road.

The Kings will face a difficult test on Thursday against a Warriors squad that has won 12 of 14 games since trading for Jimmy Butler. Steve Kerr's squad ranks fifth in offense, fourth in defense and second in net rating (11.7) during that span. Jonathan Kuminga will return from a two-month absence against Sacramento.

If Sabonis cannot return vs. the Warriors, his next chance to suit up will come on Friday when the Kings travel to face the Phoenix Suns.