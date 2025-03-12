Domantas Sabonis suffered a hamstring injury in the first minute of the Sacramento Kings' 113-103 win over the Houston Rockets on March 1. Since then, he's missed five games. However, the star center received a crucial update that sparked good news for the franchise.

It was reported on Wednesday that Sabonis was a full participant in practice, according to James Ham of ESPN. It doesn't guarantee he'll be ready to play in the Kings' Thursday night contest against the Golden State Warriors. But it's a nice step forward for him and the team.

“Domantas Sabonis was a full participant in practice today.”

The 28-year-old center is having yet another strong campaign, helping the Kings remain in the mix for the play-in tournament. Through 56 games played, Sabonis has averaged 19.5 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. He's also shooting 59.6% from the field and 43.2% from the three-point line.

Kings head coach Doug Christie addressed the media about Sabonis' availability for Thursday's game. Christie didn't say that the star center would be playing, however, he did like what he saw from Sabonis during practice.

Doug Christie from practice. No word yet on Sabonis' availability for tomorrow, but Christie said he looked good on the court today.

Veteran Jonas Valanciunas has stepped in as the starting center since Sabonis's injury. He's a decent option, averaging 11.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He's also shooting 54.8% from the field and 87.1% from the free-throw line. Valancuinas's production isn't as consistent as Sabonis's, but he's been a nice fill-in starter during this time. Either way, the Kings will be happy to have its star center back in action sooner rather than later.

Since losing Domantas Sabonis to injury, the Kings have gone 3-3 in their last six games. That's including the win over the Rockets, where Sabonis exited the contest early. Getting him back in the mix soon would help Sacramento make a serious push for the play-in tournament with just 18 games remaining on the schedule.

Things have been a tad different for the Kings since trading star point guard De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs. Despite that, they've remained competitive, with Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan leading the way. Sacramento owns a 33-31 record after suffering two consecutive losses to the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.