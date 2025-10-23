Following a summer of uncertainty, Russell Westbrook made his debut for the Sacramento Kings in their season opener against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center on Wednesday.

Westbrook was still without a team just a few weeks before the new campaign until the Kings scooped him up on a one-year, minimum salary deal earlier this month. It was widely reported that Sacramento was eyeing Westbrook in the offseason, but financial limitations delayed the move.

The former MVP checked in at the 5:26 mark of the first quarter, giving the fans their first in-game look at Westbrook in a Kings jersey. He subbed in for Dennis Schroder, whom the team also acquired in the summer via a sign-and-trade with the Detroit Pistons.

The Kings lost to the Suns, 120-116. The 36-year-old Westbrook contributed six points on 2-of-8 shooting, six rebounds, and a block in 19 minutes off the bench. He had two turnovers.

The mercurial guard played a similar role with the Denver Nuggets last season, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 27.9 minutes per game. While he flourished with the Nuggets, he declined his $3.4 million player option to test free agency.

The Kings are Westbrook's fourth team in as many years, as critics believe that his play has dramatically declined amid the style changes in the NBA.

The nine-time All-Star, however, remains one of the most competitive players in the league, and Sacramento needs all the help it can get to make a deep run.

Westbrook will share backcourt minutes with Schroder, Zach LaVine, Malik Monk, and Keon Ellis.