The Sacramento Kings have their veteran backup point guard now, as they recently signed Russell Westbrook a week before the regular season begins. There were many questions surrounding Westbrook's future in the league before he was signed, and there are still many wondering what his plans for his career will be after this season.

Westbrook has already shut down any rumors about his future, and there are no plans for him to leave the game anytime soon, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“New Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook says there is no plan to retire after this season, which is his 18th year,” Haynes wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There was even some thought that Westbrook would have some interest overseas, but he still has a lot left in the tank and could help a team in the NBA. Last season, Westbrook was key for the Denver Nuggets coming off the bench, and he gave them the energy that they needed. The chemistry between him and Nikola Jokic was big as well, and he had to start at times during the season.

Article Continues Below

Later in the season, there were rumors floating around that Westbrook was an issue in the Nuggets' locker room, and his teammates came to his defense immediately, saying the opposite. Westbrook then decided to opt out of his contract with the Nuggets at the end of the season, making him a free agent.

The Kings ended up being the team that looked like they could use Westbrook, and they should be set at the guard position going into the season. Dennis Schroder will most likely be the starter, and Westbrook will be the player who will set the tone coming off the bench.

It should be an interesting season for the Kings, as they have the talent to compete, but are still in a loaded Western Conference.