The Sacramento Kings are reuniting with a familiar presence, bringing back guard Terence Davis. After making an impact with the Wisconsin Herd in the NBA G League, Davis is reportedly finalizing a deal to rejoin Sacramento, according to Shams Charania.

“The Sacramento Kings are signing guard Terence Davis to a deal, sources tell ESPN. Davis, who played parts of three years in Sacramento from 2021-23, averaged 14.3 points on 40.2% 3-point shooting for the NBA G League's Wisconsin team this season,” the ESPN Analyst said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Terence Davis previously suited up for the Rip City Remix during December 2023 and January 2024 before moving to the Wisconsin Herd. His run with Rip City was cut short by a ruptured Achilles tendon, which not only ended his season but also marked the conclusion of his time with the team.

Davis signed with the Herd on October 28, 2024, and went on to appear in 30 games for the G League team. Over that stretch, he averaged 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 40.2% from beyond the arc, all in just over 26 minutes of action per night.

The Mississippi native and Ole Miss alum signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Milwaukee Bucks in October 2024, but the team opted not to include him on the opening night roster.

Kings fans will surely remember Davis as a fierce competitor, relentless defender, and reliable scorer off the bench during his run with Sacramento from the 2020–2021 season through the 2022–2023 campaign.

Terence Davis previous stint with the Kings

Davis dropped a career-best 35 points for the Kings in a matchup against the Detroit Pistons on January 19, 2022. His 2021–2022 campaign was cut short by a wrist injury that required surgery. The following season, he delivered key moments for the original “Beam Team,” including a 31-point performance against the Brooklyn Nets in November 2022.

Terence Davis also stepped up with 14 points in the Kings’ critical Game 7 showdown against the Golden State Warriors during the first round of the 2023 Playoffs. A few months later, in July 2023, Sacramento renounced their rights to him, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Based on his performances with Wisconsin, it appears that Davis has fully recovered from the Achilles injury he sustained a couple of years ago. With just three regular season games remaining and the possibility of at least one play-in game, fans may be curious whether the Kings’ decision to re-sign Davis is linked to the calf injury Malik Monk suffered during Monday night’s game against Detroit.

If Monk’s injury turns out to be more severe than expected, preventing him from playing in the remaining games, Davis could step in and offer a similar spark off the bench, much like Monk does in his usual role as the team’s sixth man.

During his prior stint with Sacramento, spanning 121 games over three seasons, Davis averaged 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He converted 42.8% of his field goals and 35.8% of his three-pointers. Although he stepped into the starting lineup at times due to injuries, Davis primarily contributed as a scoring threat and perimeter defender off the bench.