The Sacramento Kings continue to explore ways to reshape their backcourt this offseason, with their list of targets reportedly expanding. According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Kings have expressed interest in veteran guards Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brogdon of the Washington Wizards, adding to previously reported interest in Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday and Phoenix Suns free agent Tyus Jones.

Fischer reported that Sacramento’s front office, led by new general manager Scott Perry, is prioritizing improved playmaking. In his introductory press conference, Perry highlighted the need for greater backcourt stability. League sources have since linked the Kings to several guards expected to be available via trade or free agency.

Smart, 31, is entering the final year of his contract, which will pay him $21.5 million for the 2025–26 season. The 2022 Defensive Player of the Year split last season between the Memphis Grizzlies and Wizards, averaging nine points, 3.2 assists, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.8% from three-point range across 34 games.

Brogdon, 32, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. He averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and a career-low 28.6% from three across 24 games with Washington. A former Sixth Man of the Year, Brogdon offers versatility and experience at either guard spot.

Kings target backcourt help, eye first-round pick in trade talks

Holiday, 34, remains under contract with Boston and is set to earn over $30 million in each of the next three seasons. The Celtics are reportedly exploring options to trim salary, making the veteran guard a potential trade candidate. Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.3% from the field and 35.3% from three over 62 games in his 16th NBA season.

Jones, 29, is also on Sacramento’s radar. The unrestricted free agent played in 81 games for Phoenix, averaging 10.2 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 44.8% from the field and 41.4% from three-point range.

In addition to targeting guards, Sacramento is reportedly seeking a first-round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. Fischer noted that the Kings have explored trade avenues and have conveyed confidence in acquiring a selection in the early 20s.

Meanwhile, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints reports that the Kings do not plan to trade center Domantas Sabonis, though veteran forward DeMar DeRozan could be moved as the front office evaluates potential changes.

The Kings finished the 2024–25 season with a 40–42 record, falling short of the playoffs after a Play-In Tournament loss to the Dallas Mavericks. With roster upgrades a clear priority, Sacramento is expected to remain active this summer.