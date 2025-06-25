The Sacramento Kings franchise has been on the downturn ever since they made it to the NBA playoffs in 2023. They are looking to rectify that come the 2025-26 season, aiming to bounce back to playoff relevance in the Western Conference despite losing De'Aaron Fox via trade and after finishing one game below .500 last season.

Losing Fox stripped the Kings of a floor general who can command the offense and get the team to execute its halfcourt sets; it also robbed Domantas Sabonis of someone who knew all of his tricks in the dribble handoff game. Malik Monk can handle the ball and dish the rock, but he's more of a scorer than a playmaker.

Thus, it's no surprise to see it being reported that the Kings are looking to add a point guard via free agency. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Kings “are already being painted as a likely leading suitor for Dennis Schroder when free agency begins”.

Schroder was able to revive his value after struggling with the Golden State Warriors. He proved to be a major piece for a Detroit Pistons team that pushed eventual Eastern Conference Finalist New York Knicks to six, hard-fought games. He was a pest, a thorn on the side of Jalen Brunson, and he helped provide an offensive boost for the Pistons whenever Cade Cunningham would take a breather.

In six playoff games with the Pistons, Schroder averaged 12.5 points and 3.7 assists per game on 49.1 percent shooting from the field, including 47.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc. The main offensive skill he brings to the table is his ability to knife through defenses and work the pick-and-roll game, so he should slot right in for a Kings team that's looking to get back on track.

Kings look to solve point guard issues

From having an enviable young duo of point guards to choose from in Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, the Kings have ended up with neither. While Schroder is going to be a helpful piece should Sacramento manage to bring him in, he is nothing more than a stopgap solution at the position.

Nonetheless, this should at least restore more offensive balance to the Kings. Schroder would help push Monk and DeMar DeRozan into more aggressive, scoring positions, while Zach LaVine should benefit from having cleaner looks off the catch with the addition of a playmaker such as the German international. Sabonis would also have a new handoff dance partner.