The Sacramento Kings are expected to target backcourt reinforcements this offseason and have reportedly identified Phoenix Suns guard Tyus Jones as a free-agent option, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“Sacramento is expected to explore the trade and free agent market for point guard help,” Scotto reported. “Among several point guards on Sacramento’s radar is unrestricted free agent Tyus Jones.”

Jones, 29, is coming off his 10th NBA season, where he appeared in 81 games for the Suns and averaged 10.2 points, 5.3 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game. He shot 44.8% from the field and 41.4% from three-point range, continuing his reputation as one of the league’s most efficient playmakers.

Kings eye Tyus Jones this offseason after De’Aaron Fox trade

Over the past two seasons — split between the Washington Wizards and Suns—Jones has started 124 of 147 games and maintained a high level of production. During that stretch, he averaged 6.2 assists to just 1.1 turnovers per game while shooting 46.8% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc. His most productive campaign came with Washington, where he averaged 12 points, 7.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game on 48.9% shooting.

The Kings’ interest in Jones signals a potential move to stabilize the point guard position following major roster changes. Sacramento traded All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox at the trade deadline to the San Antonio Spurs as part of a multi-team deal that brought in Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls. The team lacked a true floor general in the second half of the season, and Jones' efficient play and leadership could fill that void.

Sacramento finished the 2024-25 season with a 40-42 record, missing the playoffs after falling to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament. Injuries, inconsistency, and a midseason roster shakeup contributed to their struggles down the stretch.

Jones, a veteran guard and former Duke standout, would bring stability and experience to a retooling Kings roster aiming to return to playoff contention. With free agency approaching, Sacramento is expected to be active in reshaping its backcourt and adding reliable contributors to complement Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and franchise cornerstone Domantas Sabonis.