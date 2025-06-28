Kelsey Mitchell joined Aliyah Boston in incredible history during Friday's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings.

In 35 minutes of action, Mitchell shined on the court against the Wings' defense. She finished with 32 points, seven assists and three rebounds. She shot 11-of-17 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Her efforts allowed her to make franchise history for the Fever, per StatMuse. She became the second player to have 30 or more points and five or more assists on 60% or better shooting from the field, joining Boston in the process.

How Kelsey Mitchell, Fever played against Wings

Kelsey Mitchell's efforts proved to help the Fever get a 94-86 win over the Wings without Caitlin Clark.

The Fever jumped out to a 33-13 lead and never looked back. Even though the Wings cut the deficit to single digits as time went on, they were unable to recover from their slow start. Indiana was highly effective with its shot selection, making 59.3% of their total attempts. This is in significant contrast to the 42.6% shot accuracy from Dallas' end. Rebounding also played a role as the Fever beat the Wings 32-23 in that area.

Four players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf, including Mitchell. Aliyah Boston had a strong performance with 21 points, six rebounds and three assists. She shot 9-of-14 overall and 3-of-3 from the charity stripe. Natasha Howard came next with 15 points and 13 rebounds, Aari McDonald had 13 points and six assists, while Sophie Cunningham provided five points and four rebounds.

Indiana improved to an 8-8 record on the season, holding the third spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are two games behind the Atlanta Dream and four games behind the New York Liberty.

The Fever will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Minnesota Lynx on July 1 at 8 p.m. ET.