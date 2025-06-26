Despite recent speculation regarding his future, Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis appears to remain a central part of the team’s plans.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, early discussions between Sabonis and newly appointed general manager Scott Perry have been positive, even as the franchise navigates an offseason marked by change and uncertainty. The 29-year-old big man has not requested a trade and is reportedly receptive to the direction Perry hopes to take the organization.

“In terms of building blocks, team and league sources say the Kings continue to signal a commitment to veteran big man Domantas Sabonis,” Amick wrote following the first night of the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday.

“While Sabonis’ frustration with the organization’s handling of the Fox saga has been well-chronicled, league sources say Sabonis has not asked for a trade and has had positive early discussions with Perry regarding the Kings’ aspirations for this summer. Sabonis, the 29-year-old, three-time All-Star who is owed a combined $140.3 million in the next three seasons, has remained patient with the process to this point.”

The report aligns with an earlier update from ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel, who noted that Sacramento has not made calls to explore trade interest in Sabonis.

“The Kings have not been contacting teams gauging trade interest in Domantas Sabonis, league sources confirmed to ClutchPoints,” Siegel reported. “Although Sabonis has heard his name come up in recent rumors, Sacramento has not shown any interest in parting ways with the 29-year-old star big man to this point.”

Domantas Sabonis' future still remains uncertain despite positive talks with Kings GM Scott Perry

However, Siegel also acknowledged that questions about Sabonis' long-term status remain unresolved.

“However, it is worth mentioning Sabonis' long-term outlook still faces a level of uncertainty because the All-Star big man has been seeking clarity,” he added.

That need for clarity has been a consistent theme in recent weeks. Following Sacramento’s 120–106 Play-In Tournament loss to the Dallas Mavericks, Sabonis told reporters he wanted “to know what’s going to happen” with the team. The Athletic’s Amick and Anthony Slater reported that Sabonis is “expected to seek clarity about the organization’s plan in the offseason.”

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto also reported earlier this month that “rival executives are monitoring whether Sabonis will eventually request a trade.”

While Sabonis remains under contract for three more seasons, his stance could shift if the Kings move further away from playoff contention, particularly after trading De’Aaron Fox and possibly shopping veteran DeMar DeRozan.

For now, the Kings continue preparing for the second night of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Sacramento acquired the 24th overall pick on Wednesday via a trade with the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, using the selection on Colorado State guard Nique Clifford. The Kings sent out a 2027 first-round pick in the deal, protected 1–16 depending on the San Antonio Spurs’ record that season.

Sacramento also holds the No. 42 pick heading into Thursday night.